Hendrik Hank' Gerritsen February 9, 1948 - June 1, 2019 Santee On Saturday, June 1st 2019, Hank Gerritsen of Santee, California, passed away surrounded by his loving family. Hank was born in the Bronx to Adrianus and Vivian Gerritsen on February 9th, 1948. In 1972, Hank moved to San Diego and started a plumbing career that lasted for 47 years. His hobbies included a passion for Lionel trains and collecting clocks. Hank will always be remembered for his indomitable spirit, strength, courage and his unconditional love for family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Claudia, his three children, Roberta (Anthony), Lynda (Bob), and Paul, seven grandchildren, Kim Gerritsen, sister Roberta (Ed/Laux) and family and his Aunt Cherie Owens. Services will be held at Miramar National Cemetery on July 5th at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the .
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 23, 2019