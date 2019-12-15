|
Henrietta Ramona Salmon October 24, 1922 - December 5, 2019 San Diego We hope this inspires sweet and loving memories of Henrietta for all who read it. She is smiling down on us, hoping that we love one another, take a moment to smile, say hello and give a warm hug to whoever needs one. Here are a few reflections on her exceptional life.Every morning she woke up and prayed, "Thank you, God, for another beautiful day!" Her faith was of the utmost importance. She prayed for all of us every day. She ended every telephone conversation with, "I love you. God bless you." She attended Mass and received communion every Sunday.She had a lifelong love affair with music, especially Frank Sinatra, 40s Big Band, Elvis, and mariachi music that represented her colorful and vibrant cultural heritage.She excelled at putting a band aid on a scraped knee, making tea with lemon for a grandchild when they were sick, hugging a child's tears away, making friends anywhere she went, and telling all of her funny and memorable stories. She always made you feel better after you had spoken to her. She never met a stranger. She was beautiful, enchanting, fun, loving, and positive.Her happiest moments were spent with her beloved Albert, her husband of 59 years, before his passing. She always said he was "the kindest person she ever knew and the best dancer."Her proudest achievement was her role as Mother to four fortunate and grateful children, Albert, Jr., Anthony, Darlene and Joseph, Grandmother to nine precious grandchildren, Chad, Nicholas, Albert, Kenneth, Lisa, Elizabeth, Aiden, Hannah, Shannon, and Great-Grandmother to one great-grandson, Max.We were so blessed to have Henrietta as our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. We will be forever thankful for her presence in our lives. She truly was our best friend. Life won't be the same without her, but we know she is at peace with our Heavenly Father. She is dancing with Dad in heaven!Henrietta is survived by her children Albert, Jr. (wife, Cathy, children Albert and Kenneth), Anthony (wife, Nancy, children Chad, Nicholas, Lisa, grandson Max), Darlene (daughter Elizabeth), Joseph (wife, Noreen, children, Hannah, and Shannon) and many dear family members from the Peralta and Salmonfamilies. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Albert, her grandson, Aiden, her parents, Isadora and Ray, and her brother, Victor. On December 18, Visitation 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm with Rosary Service 6:00 pm - 6:30 pm at Erickson-Anderson Mortuary, 8390 Allison Ave., La Mesa, CA 91942. On December 19, Funeral Mass 10:30 am - 11:30 am at Our Lady of Grace, 2766 Navajo Road, El Cajon, CA 92020 followed by Committal Service, 12:00 pm - 12:30 pm at Holy Cross Cemetery, 4470 Hilltop Drive, San Diego, CA 92102.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019