Henry A. Terrazas
July 14, 1936 - April 2, 2020
Wilmington
Henry A. Terrazas, 83, of Wilmington, NC, passed away on April 2nd, 2020. He proudly served our country and retired from the U.S. Navy.Henry is survived by his sons, Henry A. Terrazas II and David J. Terrazas; daughters, Monica C.Wolter and Yvette Ortiz. He also leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and many friends.Services will be held privately memorial website: https://www.gatheringus.com/
memorial/henry-a-terrazas/5143Psalm 23:4 reads, "Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me."