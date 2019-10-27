|
Henry W. Bud' Roufs November 8, 1921 - October 10, 2019 San Diego Pastor Henry "Bud" Roufs went to meet his Lord on October 10, 2019 after a short illness. He was born November 8, 1921 to Henry and Bertha Roufs in Minneapolis, MN. He came alive to the Lord in his younger teens and was a devoted follower the remainder of his life. He graduated from Edison High School and although being raised in the City, he started farming east of Cambridge, MN. In January of 1944, Bud left the farm for college because he decided to become a minister. Knowing he no longer had a deferment, he joined the Marines. Prior to going to boot camp, Bud married Audrey Wang in 1944. Upon returning home after the war, Bud went to Augsburg College and later Luther Seminary. He was ordained in 1952. He served several churches in the Westhope, ND area, he started Hope Lutheran in Fargo, ND, served at Salem Lutheran in Glendale, CA, and started Peace Lutheran in Peoria, AZ. He retired in December 1989 but went on to serve part-time as pastor at Faith Lutheran Church in Safford, AZ, and Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church in Cottonwood, AZ. He left there in March of 1994 because of heart problems.Bud and Audrey lived in the Phoenix area from 1984 to 2010 when he moved to Canyon Villas in San Diego after Audrey's death. Bud was a blessing to many lives, loved by all who knew him, and will be deeply missed. He is survived by his sister Marguerite Dillon (Bloomington, MN), and his children: Kathy Hedahl (Seattle, WA), Carolyn Roufs (San Diego, CA), Mary Bronston (Cheney, KS), Naomi Edwards (Corona del Mar, CA), and Jim Roufs (Costa Mesa, CA). He had eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Bud was preceded in death byhis wife Audrey, parents, brothers Bob and Ken, and granddaughter, Naomi Bronston (Cheney, KS). Services will be held on November 9th at Lutheran Church of the Master in Corona del Mar, CA, at 10:30 a.m. Donations may be given to Luther Seminary, 2481 Como Avenue, St. Paul, MN or a charity of your choosing.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019