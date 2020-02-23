San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
More Obituaries for Herbert Rinden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert James Rinden

Herbert James Rinden Obituary
Herbert James Rinden San Diego Jim passed away peacefully on February 8, 2020, in the care of hospice at Parkview Home in Del Cerro.Jim was married to Joan, his high school sweetheart, who passed away in December 2019. They were happily married for 70 years and are once again reunited for an eternity to come. Services will be held on February 28, at Greenwood Mortuary, at 1:00 PM in the Garden Room.View obituary at www.greenwoodmemorial.com February 28, 1927 - February 8, 2020
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020
