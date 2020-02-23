|
Herbert James Rinden San Diego Jim passed away peacefully on February 8, 2020, in the care of hospice at Parkview Home in Del Cerro.Jim was married to Joan, his high school sweetheart, who passed away in December 2019. They were happily married for 70 years and are once again reunited for an eternity to come. Services will be held on February 28, at Greenwood Mortuary, at 1:00 PM in the Garden Room.View obituary at www.greenwoodmemorial.com February 28, 1927 - February 8, 2020
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020