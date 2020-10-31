1/1
Herbert Joseph Werner
1928 - 2019
In memory of Herbert Joseph Werner.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel Humphrey
753 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91910
6194259111
Memories & Condolences

April 29, 2020
Served with Fritz when he was XO of Marine Barracks, Naples Italy. Also at the same time SGT Maj Marovitch, SSGT Graves and CO Capt Janay. Semper Fi....
tom OBrien
Military
February 28, 2020
I was his jdi at parrs iland and we became good frends8 w8l mis hem and oure phon calls fritz w and atil is a marine s marine sorwv I can not come I amm 88 and losing my ye siteme and two plones will neve for get him gunny sgt p ventura etured
February 28, 2020
pasquale ventura
January 10, 2020
Mary Elizabeth, I am a member of the 1st Bn. 9th Marines Assoc. We have a memorial certificate we send to the families of our members, please send me an email with your email. I will send it. one9marine@gmail.com please accept our condolences
woody postle
January 10, 2020
Woody Postle
November 29, 2019
Fritz was our neighbor for the past 14 yrs and it was my sincere pleasure to have ha!d the chance to get to know his amazing life story. His accomplishments we re the source of so many wonderful stories that I loved I listen too. Rest in peace, Fritz! We lost a wonderful man !
Rebecca Davidson
Neighbor
November 6, 2019
"Uncle Top" and my father served together at the Paris Embassy. I cannot remember a time that he and his family haven't been a part of ours. From a child visiting in San Diego where he served the neighborhood kids Tang and pulled Mexican jumping beans out of my little brother's nose with tweezers, to cruises in the San Francisco Bay, various Marine Embassy Guard reunions through the years, and more recently my dad and I were honored to attend his 90th birthday party and to spend time with the family. In my eyes, he has never changed. He was always kind to me and made me feel special, loved and at home around him. Hard to do sometimes when I was an obnoxious little rug rat. I will forever be grateful to have known him and will miss him sorely for the rest of my days.
Kim Krause
November 6, 2019
A very loyal and honorable man. They do not make them anymore.
Scott Schwartz
November 5, 2019
Joseph Callahan
November 5, 2019
I am the SGTMAJ that served with in Support Battalion at P.I ,S.C, and forgot to give my name.Sorry ,Robert E. "BOB" Williams.
November 4, 2019
He was my C.O. at Support Bn. & I was his SS for our Bn. softball team. He was a great leader & a great man miss him a lot rest in peace my friend. M/Sgt Grace retired SEMPER FI
November 4, 2019
What a man. Always,a happy face. I sat beside him,at the last Bobby D. boxing event,in San Diego. As positive,as any human being,I've known.
Mike Millsap
November 4, 2019
I served as "Uncle" Fritz"s SGTMAJ., at Support Battalion P.I. S.C. 84-85 and we had a bond that no other Commander and SgtMaj. had in my opinion. His leadership showed the lowest ranking Marine he cared for all. The biggest thrill we had was when we waxed the "CG'S" Admin inspection of which we beat all of the other Battalions. I have to say he will be missed and it will take a Great person to fill his shoes. He will always be remembered under my Dog Tags. Semper_fi, Do or Die ,OOHRAH.
November 3, 2019
Fritz was my mentor and friend. I always loved working the fights with him and meeting him for a pre meal and hearing his stories. I wish I could hear one more.
Max DeLuca
November 3, 2019
I SERVED AS MAJOR WERNER,S ADMIN CHIEF IN OKINAWA 1N 1974. I ENJOYED WORKING FOR HIM. HE WAS AN OFFICER AND A GENTLE MAN.
RAYMOND DONEGAN
November 3, 2019
Sorry, for your loss. I worked with Fritz at Donovan and boxing commission. He was truly an honorable man and a true warrior. There are few men like him today and it was my honor to know and work alongside him.Brian Morris
Brian Morris
