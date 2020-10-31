"Uncle Top" and my father served together at the Paris Embassy. I cannot remember a time that he and his family haven't been a part of ours. From a child visiting in San Diego where he served the neighborhood kids Tang and pulled Mexican jumping beans out of my little brother's nose with tweezers, to cruises in the San Francisco Bay, various Marine Embassy Guard reunions through the years, and more recently my dad and I were honored to attend his 90th birthday party and to spend time with the family. In my eyes, he has never changed. He was always kind to me and made me feel special, loved and at home around him. Hard to do sometimes when I was an obnoxious little rug rat. I will forever be grateful to have known him and will miss him sorely for the rest of my days.

Kim Krause