Herminia Gutierrez Rosie' Mitra April 23, 1933 - February 13, 2019 Chula Vista Herminia "Rosie" Gutierrez Mitra, 85, of Chula Vista, CA, died peacefully in her home in the early morning of February 13, 2019. Born April 23, 1933, in Springdale, CA. Rosie was a homemaker. As a teen and young adult, she worked on the family farm and at the nursery. She was a Navy wife and made her home warm for all visitors. She was happy to share a Budweiser with anyone, especially her long-life friend Lupe Diaz. Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Jose Buenaventura Mitra; six children, Carol, Jo Ann, Joe, Carmen, Robert, Laura and their spouses Joe, Ed, Andrew, Jason & Carmen; thirteen grandchildren, Elaine, Ramona, Ricardo, Donna, Diane, Teresa, Eddie, Paul, Stephanie, Rosemary, Joe, Allison and Daniel; and thirteen great-grandchildren as well as numerous extended family members. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Thursday, February 28th, 2019, at 10:30 AM at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, 1245 4th Ave., Chula Vista, CA 91911.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 24, 2019