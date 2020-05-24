Hilda M. Niedermann Dodge
Hilda M. Niedermann Dodge Two years ago, on May 24, 2018, we lost a kind and gentle soul, Hilda Margaret Niedermann Dodge.Born February 26, 1923, in Fort Dodge, Webster, Iowa, Hilda moved to Arcadia, California, in the 1930s with her parents, Franz Egon and Margaret Kleber Niedermann, and her two older brothers, Karl Joseph and Oscar Franz. After graduating from Monrovia High School in 1942, Hilda attended Pasadena Junior College and San Diego Mercy College of Nursing, where she joined the World War II Cadet Nursing Corp, becoming a nurse in 1946.Hilda met the love of her life, Robert Livingston Dodge, on a blind date for New Years' Eve and they were married at St. Charles Borromeo Church in San Diego on June 10, 1950. Hilda and Robert were blessed with three children, Peter William Dodge, Marianne Elizabeth Dodge Zeigler (William), and Patricia Diane Dodge Simpkins, and one grandchild, Lauren Michelle Wainscott.Yet Hilda's life was more than just a series of dates on a calendar. She was a creative individual that was known for her quilt-work that graced their home. Hilda enjoyed other needlework too, and her Christmas ornaments continue to be family treasures. After graduating from Mercy, Hilda had a short career as a registered nurse but continued to offer nursing services at camps for the Boy Scouts. She excelled as a Den Mother and Camp Fire leader, creating memories that enrich her children to this day.After Robert retired from the San Diego Police Department, he and Hilda became camp hosts at Preacher Meadow in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, hiking throughout the Trinity Alps. They spent many years backpacking and camping in the local mountains and the Sierras.Hilda is survived by her children and grandchild and predeceased by her husband, parents, brothers, and a son-in-law, Richard A. Simpkins.Hilda and Robert loved the outdoors and came back from their hikes with stories of beautiful flowers, glorious sunrises, colorful sunsets, gentle deer, and a gregarious bear or two! They are eternally together, enjoying the best of days, hand in hand, relishing the great outdoors. February 26, 1923 - May 24, 2018

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 24, 2020.
