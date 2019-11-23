|
Hillard Stanley Stan' Padilla August 18, 1939 - November 1, 2019 Mira Mesa Born in Placerville, California, in 1939, Stan passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. He served 7 1/2 years in the Navy under 4 commands in Naval Electronic Communications. In 1994, he retired as a Production Controller after 37 years of Federal Service. He loved being a Little League coach and playing golf with his many friends. He is survived by his wife, Donna, son, Robert, daughter, Ann, 3 stepchildren, Elizabeth, Chuck, and Glen, 7 grandchildren, Cameron, Beca, Zoe, Savannah, Leah, Tyler, and Kyle, and 2 great-grandchildren, Paisley and Enzo. He was truly loved by his family and friends. He always had a smile and a helping hand for everyone. He will be truly missed.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019