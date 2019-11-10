|
|
Hollan McBride October 5, 1967 - November 7, 2019 San Diego Holly Ann (Hollan) McBride was born on October 5, 1967 in Rosemont, Illinois. Hollan passed peacefully on the morning of November 7, 2019, in her home in Rancho Bernardo, California, she was 52 years old. Hollan was raised primarily in Northern California and graduated from Alameda High School in 1985. She had a magnificent work ethic and did not shy away from opportunities to serve others. Her first job was at a surf shop where her love of the ocean began to develop. Hollan became an avid swimmer, scuba diver, tennis player and skier, she eventually participated in Triathlons. Travel was her passion and she saw much of the world starting at a young age. Her parents both worked for United Airlines and she made great use of family passes to travel at every opportunity.Hollan graduated San Diego State University with a bachelor's degree in Speech Communications in 1990. After College, Hollan built an impressive resume working in Human Resources, Training, Marketing, Academic Recruiting, and Sales. In 2008, she graduated Alliant International University with a master's degree in Organizational Behavior. She continued volunteer work throughout her life working with many organizations including National Conflict Resolution Center, United Nations Association of San Diego, United Way of San Diego County, Taproot Foundation, USGBC-SD, the Pachamama Alliance, The Kindness Challenge and Kids for Peace.In 2008, Hollan founded Blazon Laurels to educate leaders, and publicly recognize hospitality global businesses "doing well AND doing good." Her vision was to influence consumer and business behavior towards more sustainable practices; she found this work very rewarding. Hollan loved to read and learn, she kept up her expansive social calendar with multiple networking groups that she established including Books and Bubbly and My Book Club Reads Wine Labels. Her energy and positivity were a beacon to all that she came to know. In order to contribute to all these organizations and foster countless life long relationships Hollan was an extremely organized person, she planned time to plan her busy schedule. Hollan's greatest love and accomplishment in her lifetime was the birth of her sweet daughter, Aryana Jahangir on October 15, 2005. Aryana, Hollan's Angel Baby, has inherited many of Hollan's most charming traits.Aryana has a sweet positive spirit of peace, a love of the ocean and love of a great party just like her Mom. Hollan was admittedly a Princess and loved unicorns, turtles, fairies, angels and all things that sparkle. She also adored her constant canine companion, Monet (Puppilious). She has spent the last few years surrounded by friends and loved ones who have helped her fight her life's most daunting challenge. These loved ones were merely emulating the kindness that she had shown them throughout her years. She will live on through all those she has touched. Hollan was preceded in death by her beloved grandmother, Carrie Stubelt (Grambones) of Scottsdale, Arizona, and her father, James Patrick McBride of Napa, California. Hollan is survived by her daughter, Aryana Jahangir (14) of Rancho Bernardo California, mother, Rita McBride of San Diego, California, brother, Marc Patrick McBride of Ocean Beach, California; and nephews, Ryan McBride of Ocean Beach, California, and Kyle McBride of Hanalei Kauai, Hawaii. There will be a brunch to Celebrate Hollan's Life on November 10th, from 11:00am 2:00pm at 13829 Torrey Bella Court, San Diego, California 92129. In lieu of flowers, a 529c ScholarShare account will be set up or Aryana's college. The link will be posted on Hollan's Facebook page shortly. You may also bring donations on Sunday to the Celebration.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019