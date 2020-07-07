Holly Ann Erwin November 1963 - June 2020 San Diego Holly Ann Erwin was born in San Diego, California. She attended and graduated from Madison High School in Clairemont, and thereafter attended and graduated from the Police Academy. Holly joined the San Diego Police Department and retired as a detective after over 20 years of service. She loved to travel the world with her son, her parents, and a few choice friends. Holly will be greatly missed. She is survived by her son, Alex Moore, her parents Ken and Marilyn Erwin, her sister Kimmi Erwin, and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of life will be held when large gatherings are permissible. Flowers may be sent to Greenwood Mortuary for a private family service to be held on July 8th.



