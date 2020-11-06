Homer



Lee Chandler

April 23, 1931 - October 7, 2019

IMPERIAL BEACH

Homer L. Chandler died October 7, 2019 at home, of a stroke. He is survived by his wife, Clara F. Chandler. He is also survived by his son and his wife, Walter L. Chandler and Clara E. Chandler and their daughter and her family, Rebecca N. and Jeff H. Lillibridge and their daughters, Brianna Quinn and Emma Parker. Homer L. Chandler is also survived by his daughter and her husband, Mildred M. Carney and James J. Carney, Jr.Homer L. Chandler was born April 23, 1931 to Nina M. (Littlejohn) Chandler and Walter L. Chandler in Waverly, Ohio, the second child of four children. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1952 and, while on leave visiting his parents, he met and then married Clara F. Chandler on September 28, 1958. They moved around for awhile until the Navy settled them in Imperial Beach, California where they made their permanent home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store