Hon. Marguerite L. Wagner September 5, 1939 - April 29, 2019 San Diego The Honorable Marguerite L. Wagner was known most prominently as a zealous attorney, astute and fair judge, and forward-thinking role model. She passed peacefully in her sleep after bravely battling cancer for the last year of her life. Marguerite was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. She matriculated from Van Nuys High School and San Jose State University and moved to San Diego County in 1967. She attended law school in the early 70s when there were just a handful of women in her class. Marguerite practiced family law in North San Diego County and was proud to have been elected by her peers to positions in the North County Bar Association and Lawyers Club. She was appointed to the bench in 1989 and prior to her retirement in 2007, she served as Supervising Judge of the Vista branch of the San Diego County Superior Court. Marguerite was a passionate advocate for women's rights and founded and sat on the boards of many organizations that aided and assisted women. She also enjoyed mentoring young women lawyers and was pleased to see the numbers of women entering law school increase to a point that they outnumbered men. In retirement, she loved to paint, spend time with family and friends, win at cards, read, and travel. She was proud of the fact that she was able to visit all seven continents and explore the world with her husband of 22 years, Peter. She leaves behind her husband, Peter Dean; daughters Holly Hernandez (Brian), Melissa Wray, and Stephanie Hemingway; her grandchildren, Olivia, Sadie, Jake, Sienna, Christopher and Kayla; and four great-grandchildren, Christian, Aubrey, Conor and Henry; a brother and sister-in-law, John and Jennifer Jaeckel; and, three nephews, Mike (Annie), Patrick (Emily) and Mark (Debbie). Judge Wagner's final resting place will be at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, California. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 3, 2019