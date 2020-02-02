|
Hon. William L. Ted' Todd, Jr. November 18, 1929 - January 30, 2020 San Diego Hon. William L. Ted' Todd, Jr., retired justice of the State of California Fourth District Court of Appeal, died at 2:50 a.m. on January 30, 2020 in his home in La Jolla. Ted's wife of 65 years, Paula, and children Tracy, Kathryn, and Christopher, were blessed to be at his side at the end. Some would be skeptical to learn The Justice' surrendered quietly when his time came, but would express knowing smiles that at the same time, he was giving a gentle squeeze to the hand of his beloved Paula. Ted was born to U.S. citizens in Toronto, Canada, on November 18, 1929. His earlier years were spent in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Pasadena. He led an active early life with his sister Jean, who predeceased him in 2019, and parents Bill and Arlene, all of whom also later lived in San Diego. As he matured, Ted fostered his life-long loves of God, learning, athletics, music, good-natured ribbing, and arguing. While earning his undergraduate degree in Political Science, Ted learned to forever love the University of Southern California and its Trojans. There, he was also smitten by Paula, the sister of his Delta Tau Delta fraternity brother, Fred Moldenhauer. Ted and Paula married on July 7, 1954, weeks after Ted completed his second year at USC's School of Law, and days before Ted started a two-year tour as a Marine lieutenant. His Marine Corps service temporarily delayed the third year of Ted's legal education. After graduating, Ted practiced law in Los Angeles, while beginning his family with Paula. By 1960, tiring of the Los Angeles traffic, Ted, Paula, and their girls moved to San Diego. The family home was established in Pacific Beach in 1965, a few years after the birth of their son. Ted founded his own law firm, which still thrives. He and Paula began a now-55-year membership in the La Jolla United Methodist Church, where he sang in the tenor section every rehearsal and service, every week he was in town. The church served as a foundation and hub for Ted and his family's faith and social lives. In addition to his skill as an excellent trial attorney, Ted also gained a lifetime satisfaction in serving legal and community organizations, most often as the president or chair. In 1974, then-Gov. Ronald Reagan selected Ted as one of his final judicial appointees. Ted served with distinction as a trial court judge until 1986. He was then appointed to the Fourth District Court of Appeal by Gov. George Deukmejian. He served there until 1994, while leading additional community groups such as the Crime Victims Fund, the Claremont School of Theology board, and the Sharp Rees-Stealy board. After a stellar 90 years, Ted finally gets to merge his two most ardent beliefs. We expect he has now learned for certain that "God is a Trojan." In addition to those previously mentioned, the Hon. William L. Todd, Jr. is survived by his sister's daughter, Deborah Anderson, Paula's sister Emogene Richardson, grandchildren Clark, Craig, Iris, Molly, Leigha, Andrew, Brian, Kendall, and Delaney, and great-grandchildren Maeve and Naomi, along with nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended-family spouses. Services will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020, starting at 2:00 p.m., at La Jolla United Methodist Church, 6063 La Jolla Boulevard, La Jolla, CA 92037. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR, www.umcmission.org), one of Ted's favored causes.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020