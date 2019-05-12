|
|
Horace L. Les' Reynolds November 2, 1935 - February 24, 2019 Roseburg, Oregon Les was a longtime resident of Jamul, CA. He leaves his only child Brenda Graham, 5 grandsons, 7 great-grandchildren, and many other family and friends. Born in Gurdon, Arkansas, he joined the Air Force and moved to California. He was a well known heavy equipment mechanic, and business owner. He retired for the second time, and moved to Roseburg, Oregon, in 2010. A memorial service will be held in Winston, Oregon, on May 26, 2019.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 12, 2019