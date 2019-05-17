Howard Irwin Ganz June 6, 1933 - March 22, 2019 OCEANSIDE Howard Ganz was instrumental in developing the Art Department at MiraCosta College. He was the first Professor of Art and Art Department Chair at MiraCosta College, during the years 1965-1993. He taught drawing, painting, ceramics, sculpture and print making. He was the first professor to develop digital art classes at the College. In October, 1980, Howard designed an artists' drawing system published by Apple Computer entitled "Artist Designer". He even had to make his own ink colors for the printer to print his artwork for that early program. At MiraCosta, Howard created the large bronze "Tree Sculpture", in memory of Jarvis Barlow, Jr. Howard enjoyed engaging the art students with fun activities, including baking a 25-pound loaf of bread in the ceramics kiln and then sharing the bread with students, staff and community.Howard was born in Cleveland, Ohio, received a B.S. at Kent State University in Art Education, Painting Major, in 1955, and a M.A. in Art History from Case Western University, in 1961. He wrote "Organic Design" in 1977, an unpublished book describing organic patterns and processes. "Howard Ganz and his Visionary Computer Art", was published in Interface Age, February, 1982. He was a member of the Digital Art Guild, Artists Guild of the San Diego Museum of Art, Escondido Arts Partnership, San Diego Art Institute and the Carlsbad Oceanside Art League. Howard exhibited his artwork at numerous art museums and galleries.Howard was married for 52 years to Barbara Ganz, who taught interior design classes at MiraCosta College. Barbara passed away June 15, 2007. Howard has four children Laura Ganz-Holtan (Wayne Holtan), Donna Ganz Kulbacki (Greg Kulbacki), Dean Ganz (Rona Hu) and Brian Ganz (Jenny Collins Ganz). He has eight grandchildren and one great-grandson. Howard married Diane Bliss, in September, 2014. They enjoyed traveling and visiting museums."Ars longa, vita brevis; Art is long, life is short".Please send donations to the Howard Ganz Art Scholarship Fund, MiraCosta College Foundation, 1 Barnard Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 17, 2019