Dr. Howard Jones
Dr. Howard Jones April 6, 1937 - July 16, 2020 Oceanside Dr. Howard Jones had seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. He watched C-beams glitter in the dark near Tannhauser Gate. All those moments were lost in time, like tears in the rain. A gentleman of Wales, Howard passed away from cancer peacefully at 83 years of age surrounded by his loving family July 16, 2020. A father of six children, a renowned organic chemist, a passionate lover, an experimental artist, and a brilliant philosopher. The man, the myth, the legend. We love you codger.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 21, 2020.
