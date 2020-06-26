Howard Lee Purscelley Sr. 1940 - 2020 San Diego Howard L. Purscelley Sr. (aka. Froggy), 79, after a long and well-lived life, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020. His last few days were spent with his entire family and he loved every minute of it! He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Patricia Purscelley; and two children, daughter, Lisa LaPage; and son, Howard Purscelley Jr.; his two grandsons, Christopher (Dawn) and Stephen (Stephanie); he was also blessed with five great-grandchildren, three great-granddaughters, Brycin, Gwynith, and Chloe; and two great-grandsons, Caden, and Corey (born 5 weeks after his passing).He was a Navy veteran; he served in the Vietnam War. After the Navy he started racing stock cars at Cajon Speedway. He never lost his love of desert trips, and was always up for camping and dune buggies. Although he was a sailor, he still loved vacationing on cruises and enjoying the all-you-can eat soft serve ice cream.Howard was born in Joplin, MO, to Leonard and Leona Purscelley, where he was the first child of six. He joined the Navy in 1959 then eventually settled down in San Diego, in 1969, to raise his family. He coached both of his children in baseball and softball, eventually becoming the President of Balboa Little League. Then he coached both of his grandsons in Little League Baseball years later. When Froggy retired from Mercedes Benz in 2003, he moved to Tucson, AZ. There, he built a ranch and raised horses and his dog Kilo. He continued to followed the Padres, Chargers, and NASCAR (Jimmy Johnson was his favorite) passionately. But the most important thing in his life was his family. He went to the desert to off-road with his dune-buggy for over 40 years. Froggy hadn't missed a Thanksgiving in the desert for over 20 years. Thanksgiving 2019 would be no different, although he wasn't feeling as strong as he always had, he still managed the trip to see the sunrise on Thanksgiving morning, eat Turkey cooked underground, and spend time with his family and friends! His family and friends will always have fond memories of those many desert trips and he'll be honored over Thanksgiving each season.Froggy loved all of his family and friends unconditionally and will be greatly missed, but his traditions will live on in his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Howard is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Leona Purscelley; and his brother, Richard Purscelley.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



