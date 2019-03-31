Howard S. Brown June 26, 1944 - March 26, 2019 SAN DIEGO On Tuesday, March 26, 2019, Dr. Howard S. Brown, loving husband and father of four children passed away at 74.Howard was born on June 16, 1944 in Chicago, IL to Arnold and Berdye Brown. He received his medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine in 1970 and then served honorably as a Lieutenant Commander in the US Navy after the Vietnam War. Upon return to civilian life, he practiced Gastroenterology in San Diego, where he also served as Chief of Medicine at Pomerado Hospital and on the Board of Directors of the Palomar and Pomerado Health System. On October 6, 1990 he married Diane Brown, and in 1996 moved his practice initially to Arkansas and then ultimately to Tuscaloosa, AL in 2002.Howard was adored by all his patients and the many people whose lives he touched. His true passion in life was medicine, but he loved traveling and was especially proud to have earned his pilot's license. He was an avid history buff, a music lover, and the number one fan of the San Diego Chargers and the Alabama Crimson Tide. He was known for his quick wit, keen intellect, and a kind and compassionate spirit.Dr. Brown was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Berdye Brown. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Diane, his four children, Felicia Brown Lewis, David Brown, Carrie Brown and Alexis Brown, his son-in-law, Greg Lewis, his former spouse, Harriet Brown, and his grandchildren, Jack Lewis, Josh Lewis, and Brooke Lewis.A funeral service will be held on March 31, 2019 at El Camino Memorial Park located at 5600 Carroll Canyon Road, San Diego, from 11am-12pm. Graveside will be from 12-1pm with a visitation prior to the funeral from 10-11am. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Temple Emmanuel in Tuscaloosa or Hospice of West Alabama. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary