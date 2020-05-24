HSU KWEI WOLFE August 30, 1929 - May 10, 2020 San Diego Hsu Kwei Wolfe passed away peacefully at 10:20 on Mother's Day morning. Sometimes known as Sue or Linda, Hsu met her military husband-to-be, Bobby, in Taiwan and they were married on Christmas Day, 1957. Together, they have two daughters, one "Made in Taiwan" and the other "Made in Japan." Bobby's career took her family to many places around the world. Hsu created a home for the family in Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Philippines, Texas, Kansas, New Jersey and finally settled in San Diego.Hsu was a green-thumb gardener, an amazing chef of Chinese cuisine -- without the need for recipes, and a frequent winner at BINGO, one day even coming home with a brand new car! She made many friends playing BINGO -- including the casino bus drivers.As the matriarch of the family, Hsu was industrious; first working for The Schwan Food Company in Kansas making Tony's Pizzas and later, assembling TVs for Sony in San Diego, where she was the recipient of many annual perfect attendance awards. Hsu put her heart into all that she did and was especially generous with the children in her family, often handing out good luck Chinese red bags.Hsu loved international travel, including cruising with family and friends. Her travels included Mexico, Russia, The Great Wall of China, Honduras, Belize, the Panama Canal and Alaska. Hsu enjoyed Chinese buffets, bargain-hunting, musical theater, TV Westerns, old Doris Day movies, Chinese soap operas and martial arts features. She rarely missed Vanna, Jeopardy or her favorite programs on Food TV.Hsu was superstitious and had a strong spiritual and cultural connection to her roots. She was wise, a thorough observer and an amazingly good judge of character. Affectionately known as Ama, Hsu is survived by Bobby, her husband of 63 years, daughters Barbara "JJ" Barlow (JB) and BeLinda Singer (Peter); grandchildren Cassiopeia, Ariel, Rigel, Shendl and Kira; and great grandchildren Alexander, Kaelyn, Jasper and Everly.A celebration of life will be held at a date yet to be determined.Que Sera Sera, what will be will be....



