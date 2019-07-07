Resources More Obituaries for Hubert Starkey Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Hubert B. Starkey

1929 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Hubert B. Hugh' Starkey June 15, 1929 - June 24, 2019 San Diego Hubert Bispham Starkey "Hugh", a native San Diegan and long-time resident of Point Loma and then National City, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on June 24, 2019, one week after celebrating his 90th birthday. Born on June 15, 1929, at Mercy Hospital in San Diego, he was the third of four sons of Harold B. Starkey, Sr. and Augusta B. Starkey, both well-known San Diego civic and philanthropic leaders. He attended Chula Vista Elementary, Sweetwater Union High School, and earned a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo in 1951. Hugh married Betty Jean Potts of San Diego in February 1951, during his senior year at Cal Poly. After his graduation, the couple made their home in Point Loma, where they raised two daughters and lived for 50 years. After Betty passed away in 2001, Hugh moved to National City to be closer to good friends from his Sweetwater Union High ("SU-HI") Alumni group. Always one to cut his own path, Hugh chose a career in Aeronautical Engineering instead of the family tradition of banking. He started at Solar Turbines in San Diego in 1952, then joined Ryan Aeronautical Company (later Teledyne-Ryan) in 1957, working his way up to VP of Engineering and Program Manager in charge of Remotely Piloted Vehicle Systems. A proud accomplishment was leading his design team in developing the revolutionary XV-5A airplane, the Navy's first Lift Fan Flight Research Aircraft. He retired in 1992. Hugh was a proud yet private man with an unpretentious world view and strong integrity. He was committed to hard work, providing for his family, and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed simple things in life like spending time with good friends, fixing things, and tinkering with his antique Model A car. Hugh had a passion for being in and on the water, as a body and board surfer, water skier and member of the Cal Poly swim team. He rode the waves at Del Mar beach well into middle age. He enjoyed boating and was a lifetime member of the San Diego Yacht Club. He also loved to fish, camp, and found great joy in watching sunsets. Most of all, he loved to make people laugh. He will be remembered for his marvelously playful sense of humor, and the many good-natured pranks he pulled on friends and family. He is survived by his daughters, Linda Lindenmeyer (Tom) of Del Mar and Robin Dudley (Carl) of San Luis Obispo; granddaughter, Amanda Lindenmeyer; brother, Craig Starkey; and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; his parents; and brothers, John P. Starkey and Harold B. (Skip) Starkey, Jr. At his request, there will be no formal service. The immediate family will honor him in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the San Diego Yacht Club Junior Sailing Program, 1011 Anchorage Lane, San Diego, CA 92106, or . Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 7, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries