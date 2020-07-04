1/1
Hubert B. Starkey
1929 - 2019
In memory of Hubert B. Starkey.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 4, 2020.
July 8, 2019
My heart goes out to each of you. I worked for John 10 years at Starboard so I got to know his three brothers quite well and I loved Hugh's crazy fun personality. He was one in a million!
Doreen Kartes
July 8, 2019
Doreen Kartes
July 7, 2019
My heart sank hearing the news from Hugh's God son David Knox. Have Known Hugh since I can first remember , and the Starkey's were good friends and work colleagues at Ryan Aeronautical. I had the pleasure of selling Hugh's Home in Point Loma . I must say , it was an experience. Hugh has a personality like no others. Always a chuckle and laugh was in store. His humor was like no other person and many didn't understand it. Like when he dumped 50 pounds of dog food on the floor and thought it was harlarious. He kindly apologized and helped sweep it up. The trips up to the mountains and on Christmas Hugh wore this over sized cemberio hat every where we went . I'll miss him and regret having not seeing him the last few years . My thoughts go out to the family . RIP Hugh, you out lived most in the old group , if not almost all.
Robert Jackson
July 7, 2019
R.I.P. Uncle Hugh! It has been a joy and lots of fun to have known you. See you on the other side, perhaps!
My condolences to you Robin, Linda and family. No words can express how difficult it is to lose a father; I still miss mine every day. prayers and healing thoughts to you all.
Dawn Goldie
July 7, 2019
R.I.P. uncle Hugh! It has been a joy and honor to have known you!
Dawn Goldie
July 7, 2019
I did not know Hubert, but I knew his brother Craig, who was a classmate of mine at Francis Parker School many years ago. To Craig and the circle of family gathered in a final farewell, I send my sincere condolences.
Alan Sparks
