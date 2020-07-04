My heart sank hearing the news from Hugh's God son David Knox. Have Known Hugh since I can first remember , and the Starkey's were good friends and work colleagues at Ryan Aeronautical. I had the pleasure of selling Hugh's Home in Point Loma . I must say , it was an experience. Hugh has a personality like no others. Always a chuckle and laugh was in store. His humor was like no other person and many didn't understand it. Like when he dumped 50 pounds of dog food on the floor and thought it was harlarious. He kindly apologized and helped sweep it up. The trips up to the mountains and on Christmas Hugh wore this over sized cemberio hat every where we went . I'll miss him and regret having not seeing him the last few years . My thoughts go out to the family . RIP Hugh, you out lived most in the old group , if not almost all.

Robert Jackson