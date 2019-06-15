Hugh J. Gallagher October 6, 1954 - June 1, 2019 Cardiff On 6/1/19, Hugh J. Gallagher passed away surrounded by his loved ones and friends. He was born in Plainfield, New Jersey. He was educated in Warren, Watchung, and Bridgewater, New Jersey. He graduated from Teterboro Academy in 1977. He was a certified A&P Mechanic and Aviation Inspector for 40 years in the San Diego area. He owned and operated Gallant Airmotive from 1990-1998 at McClellan Palomar Airport. He was proud to occupy a hanger built by Howard Hughes; he got a kick out of calling it "Hugh's Hanger." Starting in 1999, he ran independently owned IA Services. In his career, he was proud of two things: his loyal customers whose aircrafts and lives he kept safe and the opportunity to mentor young men towards obtaining their A&P/IA certifications. General Aviation was a passion and love. Hugh J. Gallagher was a pilot/mechanic whose wish for his customers was always, "Fly Safe." In his life, he was most proud of his daughter, Sarah, raised with his wife Mary lovingly, with joy, and often amazement. He is survived by his wife Mary, daughter Sarah, sisters Patti and Maggie, and stepmother Barbara Gallagher. A Celebration of his Life is planned to take place this summer. Notification will be given when a date is chosen. Rest Easy, Fly Safe. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary