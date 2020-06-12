Dear Mary,
Jay will forever remain a very fond memory to me. We were friends since my early days at Palomar Airport. He was a Master at his trade, as consistent as the sun rising in the morning and just a Great guy. We last reconnected at Roselyn Lackey's birthday party and it sure was great to see him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to you and I want to be a part of his Celebration of Life once scheduled. Rest in Peace Old Friend.
Jerry & Lucille Henry
In memory of Hugh J. Gallagher.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 12, 2020.