Hugh J. Gallagher
1954 - 2019
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hugh's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In memory of Hugh J. Gallagher.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 17, 2019
Dear Mary,
Jay will forever remain a very fond memory to me. We were friends since my early days at Palomar Airport. He was a Master at his trade, as consistent as the sun rising in the morning and just a Great guy. We last reconnected at Roselyn Lackey's birthday party and it sure was great to see him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to you and I want to be a part of his Celebration of Life once scheduled. Rest in Peace Old Friend.
Jerry & Lucille Henry
Jerryhenry@gmail.com
Jerry & Lucille Henry
June 15, 2019
Mary and Family-

I'm so sorry to hear of your loss. I hope your family can get through the difficult times and remember the good times you had together.

Best wishes,
Marc Reynolds
Marc Reynolds
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved