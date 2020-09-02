1/
Hugh L. Willner
Hugh L. Willner
January 15, 1930 - August 5, 2020
San Diego
Hugh Willner (90) passed away on Wednesday, August 5th from pneumonia after contacting COVID-19. Hugh served 23 years in the Marine Corps and another 20 years as an executive for Hilton Hotels until retiring in 1991. In addition to his careers, Hugh was a long standing Masonic member, a board member of the Honorary Deputy Sheriff's Association, a founding board member of the San Diego County Law Enforcement Foundation, and a board member of the San Diego Regional Center. Hugh is survived by his two sons, Michael and Ronald, his four granddaughters, and four great-grandchildren. Hugh is buried together with his wife of 65 years, Elaine (Aldridge) at Miramar National Cemetery. A detailed obituary can be found at Legacy Funeral Care website. Due to current pandemic restrictions, a Celebration of Life reception will be held at a later date to be determined.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
