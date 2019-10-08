|
Humberto Lopez February 5, 1939 - September 30, 2019 San Diego Humberto Lopez, 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones. Born in Calexico, he was a proud "Bulldog" who graduated from CUHS in 1956. He served in the US Army and received his B.A in Business Administration and Spanish and a Master's in Education at SDSU. He worked for the San Diego Unified School District for over 25 years but later in life became a real estate agent and eventually acquired many San Diego properties of his own. With his wickedly wonderful sense of humor and devotion to family and friends, he will be greatly missed.Services will be held on Thursday, October 10, at St Mary's Church, in El Centro. Visitation is at 10 am, Rosary at 10:30 am, Funeral Mass at noon, followed by a reception. Burial will be private.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019