My first apartment that I rented after moving out from my family’s home was on his property. We had some good laughs. I will miss seeing you around the neighborhood Humberto. Que Dios lo tenga en su Gloria
Montserrat
Neighbor
October 11, 2019
I worked with Humberto at Hoover High for several years. The fact is he was a smart and funny fella. He got the job done and had fun doing it.
One day I asked him how many properties he had acquired? We took off for a short ride that last 5 hours?
I hope he enjoyed retirement.
Wayne Chandler
October 9, 2019
Rest in Peace, Good Bulldog. MaryLu M Calderon, Mercedes M Lopez, Beatriz M Sayles, Kenneth G Sayles
October 9, 2019
I will miss you Beto. I met him more than 45 years ago when I lived across the street from him on Madison Ave. We traveled together and was a great traveling companion as long as he had his freshly squeezed orange juice in the morning. Our phone conversations in recent years were funny and long. I will miss those a lot. He was a good friend who always gave me good advice. Que Dios te tenga en su Gloria. Gabi
Gabriel Gonzalez
October 8, 2019
We could always count on Humberto! Such a good friend, co-worker, counselor to "kids" and always good for a hug or laugh when needed. Rest in Peace. Sandi Wiebe, Roosevelt Jr High
October 8, 2019
Teresa and family, my condolences, Oh it is a shock to me! I am so so sorry for your loss. I remember the day that Teresa came to the office with one of his recipes, tamale bread or something to that and it was the best that Teresa shared the recipe and I still have it. May Humberto rest in peace.
Roxie Guerra
October 8, 2019
This is a Frank Oyos of Roosevelt Middle School- Mr. Lopez was a good friend of mine.
Frank Oyos
Coworker
October 7, 2019
Rosalía Salinas
October 7, 2019
Stephanie Sandoval Armendariz
October 7, 2019
Stephanie Sandoval Armendariz
October 7, 2019
Stephanie Sandoval Armendariz
October 7, 2019
Stephanie Sandoval Armendariz
October 7, 2019
Stephanie Sandoval Armendariz
October 7, 2019
Stephanie Sandoval Armendariz
October 7, 2019
Stephanie Sandoval Armendariz
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it
will be mailed to the family tomorrow.