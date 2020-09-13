1/1
Hunter Matthew Brown
January 16, 1990 - August 31, 2020
Carlsbad
Hunter's light was bright, his dance moves even brighter as if a gift from James Brown himself. He loved a good time and brought a smile to everyone's face he met, if you didn't know him, you wanted to. He was all encompassing, caring and kind, patient and loving, and funny as hell. Magnetic and full of light he was, our lives will feel this void forever. To say he will be missed is an understatement. Hunter Brown, we will never be the same without you. We love you more than all the love in the universe and look forward to getting down with you when we meet again.So when you cast a fly line, catch that perfect wave, or hear a funky dance beat, think of Hunter Brown and his smile, because he will be right there cheering you on. Survived by James, Jackie, Michael S, Jessi, Cortney, Jack, Jan, Kevin, Michael, Selina, Roxanne and Darrell.We will be holding a Paddle Out in Hunter's honor on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 3 pm at Pipes in Cardiff. Please bring your own surfboard or watercraft. Please bring masks and prepare to social distance.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
