Hwa Chi 'Kim' Moore

January 20, 1943 - September 25, 2020

Poway

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Hwa Chi 'Kim' Moore. After a two-year battle with cancer, she died peacefully and in the company of people she held dear. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Moore.Kim was born and raised in rural South Korea, but came to the United States with her husband, whom she met when he was stationed in Seoul. A natural caregiver, she was an extraordinary nurse for 25 years. In 2006, she was recognized by Pomerado Hospital as the "Nurse of the Year." In retirement, she proved an even greater grandmother.She is survived by her two children, Kevin and Tanya; her daughter-in-law, Elizabeth; and her grandchildren, Emmeline and Claire, whom she loved most of all. We will miss her all the rest of our days. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Gabriel Church in Poway.



