Ida Elizabeth Seagraves October 5, 2019 Vero Beach, FL Ida Elizabeth Segraves, 90, died October 5, 2019 in Vero Beach, Florida.Mrs. Segraves was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and moved to Fort Pierce in 1993 coming from Lakeside, California.Prior to retirement, Ida worked for Sears in San Diego, California. She was a member of the 99's (Licensed Women's Pilots), volunteer at the San Diego Air and Space Museum and a member of the Silver Wings.Survivors include her nieces, Sarah Snee of Fort Pierce, Donna Miller of Winter Haven, FL, Barb Holt of Pittsburgh, PA, Dorothy Foreman of Pittsburg, PA, and Karin Holtgraver of Pittsburgh, PA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willis "Sam" Segraves, and brothers, Oliver S. Holtgraver, Sr. and Robert A. Holtgraver. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019