Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
(772) 461-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Ida Seagraves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida Elizabeth Seagraves

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ida Elizabeth Seagraves Obituary
Ida Elizabeth Seagraves October 5, 2019 Vero Beach, FL Ida Elizabeth Segraves, 90, died October 5, 2019 in Vero Beach, Florida.Mrs. Segraves was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and moved to Fort Pierce in 1993 coming from Lakeside, California.Prior to retirement, Ida worked for Sears in San Diego, California. She was a member of the 99's (Licensed Women's Pilots), volunteer at the San Diego Air and Space Museum and a member of the Silver Wings.Survivors include her nieces, Sarah Snee of Fort Pierce, Donna Miller of Winter Haven, FL, Barb Holt of Pittsburgh, PA, Dorothy Foreman of Pittsburg, PA, and Karin Holtgraver of Pittsburgh, PA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willis "Sam" Segraves, and brothers, Oliver S. Holtgraver, Sr. and Robert A. Holtgraver. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ida's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -