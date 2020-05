Or Copy this URL to Share

Ignacio Ochoa September 14, 1934 - April 9, 2020 San Diego Ignacio Ochoa passed on April 9, 2020. Born September 14, 1934, to Josefina and Heraclio Ochoa, in Michoacn, Mexico. You will always be in my heart Grandpy. Love, your flower Rosita Ochoa.



