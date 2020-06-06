Ilah Jo Ely July 30, 1922 - April 25, 2020 San Diego 97 years ago, Ilah Jo was born in a tiny town in the Missouri Ozarks. At age 16 she found her calling when she was hired as the only teacher in a one-room schoolhouse.In 1941, San Diego native Robert Ely met Ilah Jo in Missouri and convinced her to come to San Diego, where they were wed at Ramona's Marriage Place in Old Town.Ilah Jo would always say that the most significant period of her life was the WWII years because of the way all Americans united for the war effort; she at the City Education Center and Bob on a Coast Guard fireboat.After the war, Bob began a long career as a City Fireman, and they had two daughters. Once the girls were in their teens, Ilah Jo returned to college at San Diego State to obtain her Teaching Credential. She graduated in 1963, when President John F. Kennedy gave the commencement address.Ilah Jo taught at both Horton and Freese Elementary schools. While teaching, she obtained her Master's in Education, then went on to become a Certified Reading Specialist for the San Diego City schools.The remainder of her career was dedicated to teaching disadvantaged children to read, thereby making this world a better place.Ilah Jo was a devoted mother and grandmother.She was wise, kind, generous, appreciative of life, fun, deeply spiritual, and an adventurous world traveler. Hers was a life well lived, of which anyone would be proud.Bob and Ilah Jo were married for 62 years, until he passed away in 2003. Ilah Jo is survived by her daughters, Marian and Sharon; her grandchildren, Marian Elise and Corey Robert; and her great-grandchildren, Katherine Ilah and Benjamin David.Due to the pandemic, no services are planned at this time.Ilah Jo was an active supporter for over 60 years of Kensington Community Church, 4773 Marlborough Drive, San Diego, CA, 92116 (www.KensingtonUCC.com).
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.