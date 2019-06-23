Ina Sue Phillips April 29, 1934 - May 31, 2019 San Diego Ina Sue Phillips passed away on May 31st, 2019. She was born on April 29th, 1934 in Guymon, Oklahoma, to Olie and Glenna Dobbs. Ina and her family moved to San Diego in the early 1940s and the 3 Dobbs girls, Ina Sue, Linda Lou and Karen Kay, grew up in the North Park area. Ina graduated from Hoover High School in 3 years (Class of 1951), which is where she met her future husband Roger Phillips. Ina and Roger secretly eloped to Yuma, AZ, and were married 11/10/51. Ina and Roger started married life in San Diego, relocating to La Mesa until 1972. They then moved to Alpine, CA, from 1972-1998. More recently Ina and Roger lived in Palm Desert where they enjoyed golf, traveling, exercise classes and all their friends. Ina was a very successful real estate agent in the years that she lived in East County and enjoyed her Monday Bowling Leagues, family events and friends. Ina and Roger were happily married for 67 wonderful years. Roger passed away 8/19/18. Ina is survived by children Derrick Phillips and wife Sue, of El Cajon, Rob Phillips and wife Norma, of Point Loma, and Lisa Dodd and husband Travis, of Sandpoint, ID; 7 grandchildren, Maranda McKee and husband Darrell, Tristan Phillips and wife Becky, Torin Phillips, Taylor Withouski and husband Ryan, Conner Dodd, Collin Dodd, and Charli Dodd; and sister Linda Jensen and husband Bob Jensen. Ina was also blessed with 4 great-grandchildren, Dalton and Avery McKee, Charis Phillips and Hendrix Withouski. Grandma Ina, you will missed by all. We loved playing games and going to the beach with you and Grandpa. You will be missed by all. Services will be private for the family. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary