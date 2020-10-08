Irene Kathryn Breese Neal
October 6, 1924 - February 28, 2020
Ramona
Irene Kathryn Breese Neal, aged 95, passed away on February 28, 2020, in Escondido, California. She was predeceased by her husband, Sidney R. Neal, and sons, Gary B. Neal and Raymond R. Neal. She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn J. Speed. Memorial services will be at Calvary Chapel Ramona on Saturday, October 10, 10:00 a.m.In lieu of flowers, Irene requested donations to www.christinaction.com
; Christ In Action, P.O. Box 4200, Manassas, VA, 20108. They were so very helpful to her after the Witchcreek fires of 2007.