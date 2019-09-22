Home

Irene Louise Helene Weinrieb October 15, 1932 - August 28, 2019 San Diego Irene Louise Helene (Mehring) Weinrieb, age 86, passed away at home on August 28, 2019. Irene was born in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, on October 15, 1932 to August and Rebecca Mehring. She immigrated to the US in 1949. While living in New York, Irene met the love of her life, David Weinrieb, and was married on January 11, 1953. They moved to Buffalo, NY, and welcomed their daughter Diana. The following year, they moved to San Diego and welcomed another daughter, Rosalyn. Irene was an excellent homemaker, had a passion for entertaining, traveling, learning new languages, as well as hosting many fundraising events for the SD Symphony, Opera or AFCM. David preceded her in death in 2015. Irene is survived by daughters Diana (John) and Rosalyn (Norm), grandsons Daniel and Max (Bianca), and a great-granddaughter Maya. Thank you to Windward Life Care and Advantage Hospice. In memory of Irene, donations may be made to the SD Symphony, SD Opera or AFCM.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019
