Irene Marie Yolande Doyle August 28, 1929 - October 29, 2019 San Diego Irene Marie Yolande Doyle passed away in San Diego, CA, on October 29, 2019. She was born on August 28, 1929, in Sherbrooke, Province of Quebec, Canada, to Leonard and Antoinette Dussault. Irene was 90 years old. Irene married Francis Doyle and moved to New York, where she was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker for 56 years. She loved spending time with her family and helped to care for her four grandchildren while her daughters and sons-in-law worked full-time. She enjoyed traveling when she was able and spent many days walking at Coronado Beach with her husband. Irene was a devout Catholic and an active parishioner at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in San Diego. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Francis E. Doyle of San Diego, CA; daughters and sons-in-law, Anne-Marie (Brian) Pepi of Rancho Penasquitos, CA, and Lynn (Kelly) McConville of Poway, CA; brother and sister-in-law, Bertrand (Christine) Dussault of Sherbrooke, Canada; and grandchildren, Kathleen, Megan, Erin & Ryan. Irene was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Lucille, Roland, and Yvan Dussault. A viewing will be held Monday, Nov. 4th, from 4 to 8 pm at Poway-Bernardo Mortuary, 13243 Poway Road in Poway. A rosary will be recited at 1:30 pm followed by a funeral mass celebrated by Fr. Nick Clavin at 2 pm, Tuesday, Nov. 5th at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 11451 Blue Cypress Drive in San Diego, CA. Private interment will take place at Miramar National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019