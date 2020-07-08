1/
Irene Sherman Counts
Irene Sherman Counts July 1, 1932 - June 25, 2020 San Diego Irene Sherman Counts passed away in her home on June 25, 2020. Irene was born July 1, 1932, in Phoenix, Arizona to Elmo and Fannie Sherman. They moved to Brawley, California where Irene was raised. She graduated from Brawley High School in 1950. After graduation Irene moved to San Diego and attended San Diego State University where she received her Bachelor's Degree and later her Masters. She taught dance at Gladys Bowens dance studio to help pay for her college education. After graduation Irene joined the San Diego City School District and began teaching. She taught kindergarten at Hawthorne Elementary School for close to 30 years.Irene's true passion was traveling. She traveled extensively throughout Europe, Asia, and the United States.Irene is survived by her daughter, Laurie Counts of San Diego, her brother, George (Ginny) Sherman, sister, Francie Petrocelli, nieces and a nephew.For the safety of all, there will be no services.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

