Iris Morrison

March 17, 1919 - October 5, 2020

San Diego

Iris Morrison died Oct 5, 2020 at the age of 101. She was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on March 17, 1919. Iris, her parents Katherine and John Booker and brother Clarence drove from Arkansas to San Diego in 1922 in a 1918 Dort Town Car. The front seat let down to make a bed and the arduous trip took 29 days. They bought a little house on 10th street where her mother planted a garden, baked and worked in a donut factory. When the children were old enough they worked to help the family make ends meet. Iris met a young navy man and they married in 1937. He went to work for Solar and worked his way up from helper to plant superintendent. They established a home with a spectacular view of the city in Point Loma. After his death Iris went to work for SDPD and traveled the world making friends she would have for her lifetime. At SDPD she met and eventually married Assistant Police Chief Warren Morrison. They traveled extensively and entertained at their lovely home. He passed away in 2004. Eventually Iris began again to bake and barbeque for her many guests. She enjoyed refinishing furniture in her spare time. She had a garden with fruit trees, vegetables and berries that she cherished and nurtured. She was especially keen on politics, current affairs and was an avid golfer. While gracious and congenial she was extremely sharp and not much got past her up to her final days. She is survived by her daughter Mary Dobyns, son-in-law Louis Dobyns, niece Arlene Inselman, step children Kent Morrison, Leslie King and stepdaughter-in-law Vickie Morrison who was extremely kind, supportive and a good friend to Iris. Although her other niece Clarice Gordon predeceased her it must be noted she was a loyal friend and confidant to Iris and called her almost every day. Iris was cremated and will join her deceased husband at sea.



