Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Irmgard Bingham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irmgard Bingham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irmgard Bingham Obituary
Irmgard Bingham September 10, 1929 - December 8, 2019 spring valley Irmgard Bingham passed away December 8, 2019 at 5pm. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Myron Dale Bingham, whom passed November 24, 1984. Services are on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 12 noon at Greenwood Cemetery. Irmgard was born September 10, 1929, in Wiesbaden, Germany. She was one of four children, two girls and two boys. She is survived by five children, Evelyn, Bob, Diane, Barbara and Mark; seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irmgard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -