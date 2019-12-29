|
Irmgard Bingham September 10, 1929 - December 8, 2019 spring valley Irmgard Bingham passed away December 8, 2019 at 5pm. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Myron Dale Bingham, whom passed November 24, 1984. Services are on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 12 noon at Greenwood Cemetery. Irmgard was born September 10, 1929, in Wiesbaden, Germany. She was one of four children, two girls and two boys. She is survived by five children, Evelyn, Bob, Diane, Barbara and Mark; seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019