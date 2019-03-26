Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
5464 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
614-840-0900
Resources
More Obituaries for Irvin Rinehart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irvin Rinehart

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Irvin Rinehart Obituary
Irvin Lynn' Rinehart March 18, 2019 Columbus, OH Irvin "Lynn" Rinehart, 82, formerly of San Diego, died on March 18, 2019. in Columbus, Ohio, due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. He was an adjunct professor at National University and creator/director of "Breakthrough Weekend." He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Joy, and sons, Steve and Scott of Poway, California. Please visit www.ohiocremation.org to read the full obituary and to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
Download Now