Irvin Lynn' Rinehart March 18, 2019 Columbus, OH Irvin "Lynn" Rinehart, 82, formerly of San Diego, died on March 18, 2019. in Columbus, Ohio, due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. He was an adjunct professor at National University and creator/director of "Breakthrough Weekend." He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Joy, and sons, Steve and Scott of Poway, California. Please visit www.ohiocremation.org to read the full obituary and to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019