Irving Feldman
Irving Irv' Feldman
March 31, 1925 - September 7, 2020
Santee
Born in the New York, and raised in Boston Massachusetts, Irv served in the United States Army during World War II. After the war, he graduated with an Engineering degree from NYU and made is way out to California, where he began his 30-year career as a Mechanical Engineer at Rohr Industries, met his first wife Belle, and had two sons. Irv later met his second wife, Donna, who predeceased him in death in 2014; they were married 27 years. Irv is survived by his sons, Stephen (Linda) and Hal, and Donna's children, Brad (Debbie), Julie (Rob), Stacy and five grandchildren.Irv will be lovingly remembered as a father, brother, husband and friend, and his love of golf, cooking, sports and physical fitness. Irv passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family members. He will be laid to rest along-side his beloved Donna at the Miramar National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the American Kidney Fund (KidneyFund.org).

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
