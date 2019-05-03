Resources More Obituaries for Isabelle Sanchez Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Isabelle Sanchez

Obituary Condolences Flowers Isabelle Sanchez November 22, 1926 - April 24, 2019 Reno, NV Isabelle Sanchez, age 92, of San Diego, passed away Wednesday morning, April 24, 2019, at her daughters home in Reno, Nevada.She was born November 22, 1926, in Belen, New Mexico, a daughter of James O. Storey and Guadalupe Armijo Storey. She was one of seven siblings, Rita Zamora, David Storey, Dennis Storey, Felipe Storey, Lupa Zamora, and Roy Storey. She grew up in Belen, New Mexico and attended Belen High School, completing her studies in the spring of 1944. Isabelle was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Francisco R. Sanchez. They were married on the 5th of August, 1946 at Our Lady of Belen Church in Belen, New Mexico. She is survived by four children and one daughter-in-law, her two sons, James R. Sanchez (Cheryl) and Steven L. Sanchez; and two daughters, Victoria E. Haas and Cecilia R. Sanchez; Her third son, Edward Sanchez, passed away in March of 2004; 10 grandchildren, Jimmy Sanchez, Rochelle McDade, Greg Sanchez, Krista Sanchez, Bryant Sanchez, Tamara Haas, Ehren Haas, David Sanchez, Blake Frizzelle, and David Ledbetter.She was a woman deeply driven by her devotion to faith, family, public service, and, of course, her beautiful garden. She was a devout member and volunteer of Holy Family Parish in Linda Vista and then St. Columba, formerly St. Edwards, in Serra Mesa, both in San Diego. She dedicated her life to her community, donating over 75 gallons of her blood to the San Diego Blood Bank setting a record for the most blood donated over the course of a lifetime. She was honored by the San Diego Padres in 2001 for her donations. She was a stern, yet loving, mother and grandmother. Anyone who drove down Murray Ridge Road could not have missed her rich garden of rose bushes and succulent green grass.A Memorial Mass will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at St. Columba Catholic Church, 3327 Glencolum Dr., San Diego, CA 92123, with Father Edward McNulty presiding. Burial will immediately follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 4470 Hilltop Dr., San Diego, CA 92102. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the memory of Isabelle Sanchez to the San Diego Blood Bank, 3636 Gateway Center Ave., Suite 100, San Diego, CA 92102. Because of her displeasure with cut flowers, we decided that donations to the San Diego Blood Bank was a more prudent way of honoring her memory. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries