Iva Lee Rasco August 29, 1931 - August 7, 2019 SAN SIEGO Iva Lee Rasco passed away on August 7, 2019, in La Mesa, CA, she was 87 years old.A native of San Diego her entire life, Iva Lee was born in National City to Warner Bert Kilcrease and Willie Mae Miller on August 29 1931. She married Donald Ray Rasco on her birthday in 1951. She resided in National City, Chula Vista, and Santee.Iva Lee is preceded in death by her husband, Donald; daughter, Myra; son, Larry; sisters, Lucille, Emogene, Imogene, Barbara Mae; brothers, Wesley and Rodney.Iva Lee is survived by her daughter, Ivalena Cervantes, sons, Gabriel, Patrick, and Mark Rasco.Iva Lee will be remembered for a beautiful singing voice that brought joy to all who heard.Services will be arranged by Funeraria del Angel - Hubbard Mortuary, 753 Broadway, Chula Vista, 619-425-9111.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 10, 2019
