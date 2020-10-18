1/1
Ivan Gary Cooper Jr.
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ivan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ivan Gary Cooper, Jr
August 1, 1960 - September 6, 2020
San Diego/Temecula
Ivan Gary Cooper, Jr moved to heaven on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the age of 60.Ivan was born to parents, Ivan and Doris Cooper on August 1, 1960 in San Diego, CA. He grew up the eldest of three. He was a quiet young boy, but a bit of a firecracker getting into "fun" with his family and friends. As an adult, he was loud and had a niche for anything with an engine. Ivan could also fix anything and would do so for anyone. He was a career truck driver, operating his own company, Ivan Cooper Trucking, with the most beautiful "badass" green trucks. Besides being a big, strong man, he was a goofy, tender soul with a big heart, especially for his daughters. Ivan was also a dad to many, especially his beloved nieces and nephews.Ivan had three daughters with his then wife Tamara. He is survived by his twins Crystal Cooper Cortes & Christine Zidek, and youngest daughter, Jenna Cooper; his parents and best friends, Ivan Sr & Doris Cooper; stepmother, Dottie Cooper; sisters, Debra & Diane Cooper; six grandchildren, twins Caleb & Colin Chasteen, Zane Cortes, Jaxon Miller, Levi Zidek, and Alicette Cortes; and granddaughter-in-law, Brianna Zidek. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Clyde & Iva Cooper, and William & Elizabeth Horner.The family is grateful for condolences and prayers. In lieu of gifts, please make donations to your local children's hospital/foundation or purchase an item from Diesel Life (donors of his celebration of life green truck shirts).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved