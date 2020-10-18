Ivan Gary Cooper, Jr

August 1, 1960 - September 6, 2020

San Diego/Temecula

Ivan Gary Cooper, Jr moved to heaven on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the age of 60.Ivan was born to parents, Ivan and Doris Cooper on August 1, 1960 in San Diego, CA. He grew up the eldest of three. He was a quiet young boy, but a bit of a firecracker getting into "fun" with his family and friends. As an adult, he was loud and had a niche for anything with an engine. Ivan could also fix anything and would do so for anyone. He was a career truck driver, operating his own company, Ivan Cooper Trucking, with the most beautiful "badass" green trucks. Besides being a big, strong man, he was a goofy, tender soul with a big heart, especially for his daughters. Ivan was also a dad to many, especially his beloved nieces and nephews.Ivan had three daughters with his then wife Tamara. He is survived by his twins Crystal Cooper Cortes & Christine Zidek, and youngest daughter, Jenna Cooper; his parents and best friends, Ivan Sr & Doris Cooper; stepmother, Dottie Cooper; sisters, Debra & Diane Cooper; six grandchildren, twins Caleb & Colin Chasteen, Zane Cortes, Jaxon Miller, Levi Zidek, and Alicette Cortes; and granddaughter-in-law, Brianna Zidek. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Clyde & Iva Cooper, and William & Elizabeth Horner.The family is grateful for condolences and prayers. In lieu of gifts, please make donations to your local children's hospital/foundation or purchase an item from Diesel Life (donors of his celebration of life green truck shirts).



