Resources More Obituaries for Izadore Barrett Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Izadore Barrett

Obituary Condolences Flowers Izadore Barrett April 15, 2019 San Diego Izadore Barrett, 92, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at the UCSD Medical Center in San Diego, California, following a brief illness. He was surrounded by family at the time of his passing.He leaves his wife of 60 years, Fulvia Barrett; his sons; Marcus Barrett and his wife Gloria, Byron Barrett and his wife Laura Lee, and Norman Barrett; his daughter, Dora Cast and her husband Michael, four grandchildren, and many close friends.Izadore was born in 1926 in Vancouver, British Columbia, and was the son of Samuel and Rose Barrett. He was predeceased by his two younger siblings, Dave Barrett and Pearl Barrat. Growing up in Vancouver, BC, Izadore worked at his father's grocery store. Izadore became a U.S. citizen in 1966.While working in Panama, Izadore met his future bride, Fulvia Mercedes Quesada, where they were married in 1958. Izadore and Fulvia moved to San Diego, California in 1960 to start their family and to continue his career.Izadore received his B.A. degree in Zoology from the University of British Columbia in 1947 and his M.A. in Zoology and Marine Fisheries in 1949. He did his post-graduate work in experimental biology at the University of Toronto from 1949-1951. In 1980, he received his Ph.D. from the University of Washington in Public Administration of Fisheries.In 1948, he began his work in the fisheries field as the head of a summer field survey party in British Columbia. He subsequently took on increasing responsibilities managing the trout hatchery system in British Columbia in the early 1950's, running the InterAmerican Tropical Tuna Commission's (lA TIC) field research station and vessels in Panama in the late 1950's, and progressing to Senior Scientist with the lA TIC at its headquarters office in La Jolla, California. In the late 1960's, Izadore served as Chief Fisheries Biologist with the UNDP/FAO Chilean Fisheries Development Project. In 1977, he became Director of The National Marine Fishers Service at Southwest Fisheries and Science Center/NOAA (NMFS SWFCS/NOAA) in La Jolla, California.It was during his tenure as director that through the combined efforts of the Marine Mammal Technology program at La Jolla and the U.S. Tuna Industry, that in 1985, the U.S. tuna fleet had reduced its incidental porpoise mortality rate by more than 10-fold. Izadore retired from the NMFS SWFSC/NOAA in 1992.In his retirement, Izadore loved to travel the world with Fulvia, read, do his crosswords puzzles, spend time with his grandchildren, and found a new love in baking bread. He had a brilliant mind only rivaled by his wit. He was kind, generous and fair. He was top notch and he will be missed by all.There will be a small private service with the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the International Marine Mammal Project in Izadore's name.Condolences can be sent to the Belmont Village in care of Fulvia Barrett at 13075 Evening Creek Dr. S., #307, San Diego, CA 92128. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries