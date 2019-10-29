|
|
J. Rogers Hollingsworth 1932 - 2019 La Jolla J. Rogers Hollingsworth, Professor Emeritus, University of WisconsinMadison, died on October 23, 2019.He authored studies on American and European political economies, nation and state building, comparative health services and American politics. Recent research was on organizations and scientists in biomedical science, and what factors fostered excellence. This led to his appointment at the Neurosciences Institute in La Jolla, California. He is survived by his wife, Ellen Jane; daughter, Lauren, and grandchild, Dashiell. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Rockefeller University.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 29, 2019