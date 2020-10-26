1/1
J. Rogers Hollingsworth
1932 - 2019
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share J.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In memory of J. Rogers Hollingsworth.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 30, 2019
Rogers was an incredibly kind and supportive figure during my time at UW Madison as a graduate student. He went out of his way to help me on numerous occasions. He treated my ideas seriously and was always compassionate. A great mentor who will be truly missed.
Henry Wend
Student
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved