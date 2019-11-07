|
J. Stewart Jeff' Potter July 8, 1943 - October 27, 2019 LA JOLLA Jeff was a 6th generation San Diegan. He was quite proud of the family history in San Diego which began in 1785.Jeff is preceded in death by his grandfather, Leo Mustain, grandmother, Lottie Parsons Mustain, father, Gerald R. Potter, step-father, Charles M. Tombler, mother, Marion June Tombler, brother, Dennis M. Potter, uncle, Lawrence R. Potter, aunts, Adelia Mustain and Shirley Waters.Jeff led a full life. At 13 years old, he went to work in the kitchen at Top O'Cove restaurant in La Jolla and made assistant chef at age 14. From there he worked at the Carvalho brothers 76 Union gas station on Pt. Loma Ave and was night manager at age 15 1/2. Jeff graduated from Pt. Loma High School in 1961, and immediately went to work for Scripps Institute of Oceanography. With Scripps, Jeff traveled from the top of the Bearing Sea, through the Sea of Cortez and down to Mazatlan on his first trip. He eventually left Scripps to enroll at Mesa College in 1964, and became the Advertising Manager for the school newspaper. He then transferred to San Diego State College. Jeff's first job after SDSC was as a Cost Accountant for Zellerbach Paper Company and then later for Blake, Moffitt and Town in Sales. In 1971, Jeff moved into residential income property management when he formed the International Development and Finance Corporation of La Jolla with two others.In 1970, Jeff married Eileen Erich to which she had a son, Bryan Erich from her prior marriage. Jeff and Eileen then had Christopher Stewart Potter in 1973, and divorced in 1983.Jeff then met the true love of his life and soulmate, Deborah Ann Watkins and they married aboard the cruise ship Ocean Breeze with 42 of their friends. Jeff and Debbie continued to cruise and journeyed through the Panama Canal, Alaska, Baltic Ocean, Oslo, Helsinki, Stockholm, St. Petersburg, Copenhagen, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Greece and many other countries.Jeff and Debbie then purchased a Class A Diesel Pusher motorhome in 2003, and begun seeing many of the National Parks along with joining a local camping group, the 3rd Weekenders, which they immensely enjoyed and made many great friends.With his loving wife, his life was more than 100% and he wished to sincerely thank his many friends and his nephew, David M. Potter, David's wife, Jennifer, and great-nieces, Danielle and Alyssa Potter. Jeff feels privileged to have been allowed to live with such feelings, love and friendships.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 7, 2019