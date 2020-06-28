Jack B Shellabarger May 10, 1935 - June 21, 2020 San Diego, CA Born in Indiana, Jack was raised in Lake Bluff IL. Upon graduating from Univ. of Colorado, he served as a US Naval Air Intelligence Officer. Having married his high school sweetheart, Kay McCarthy shortly after college, the two settled in San Diego after the Navy and raised their family. Jack worked first for Travelers Insurance Co. and then joined Barney and Barney, becoming a Partner in 1972. Upon retirement in 1992, he refocused his energies on helping others and dedicating his time and talent to supporting Rancho Bernardo Community Church and their projects. Jack is remembered for his integrity, kindness and positive attitude. He loved life and his family and many friends. Jack was preceded in death by son Jay, wife, Kay, brother Jerry of Tampa FL. He is survived by daughter Susan Hering (Paul), grandchildren Brad and Elaina Hering, San Diego, Jenna Hering , Los Angeles, Scott Hering, San Diego.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jay Shellabarger Memorial at Point Loma Nazarene University 3900 Lomaland Dr. SD, CA 92106 c/o Steve Seelig



